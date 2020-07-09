All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10527 E. 35th Street

10527 East 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10527 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Pitcher

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/decaac9018 ----
Lots of space in this recently updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, extra large family room, living room, huge master bedroomEach tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!Call today for a tour!

2 1/2 Bath
4 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 E. 35th Street have any available units?
10527 E. 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10527 E. 35th Street have?
Some of 10527 E. 35th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 E. 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10527 E. 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 E. 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10527 E. 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10527 E. 35th Street offer parking?
No, 10527 E. 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10527 E. 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 E. 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 E. 35th Street have a pool?
No, 10527 E. 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10527 E. 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 10527 E. 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 E. 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10527 E. 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

