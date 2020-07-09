10527 E. 35th Street

Amenities
Lots of space in this recently updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, extra large family room, living room, huge master bedroomEach tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!Call today for a tour!
2 1/2 Bath
4 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups