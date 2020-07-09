All apartments in Independence
10504 E. 32nd Street South
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

10504 E. 32nd Street South

10504 E 32nd St S · No Longer Available
Location

10504 E 32nd St S, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 E. 32nd Street South have any available units?
10504 E. 32nd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10504 E. 32nd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10504 E. 32nd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 E. 32nd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 E. 32nd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 10504 E. 32nd Street South offer parking?
No, 10504 E. 32nd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 10504 E. 32nd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 E. 32nd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 E. 32nd Street South have a pool?
No, 10504 E. 32nd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10504 E. 32nd Street South have accessible units?
No, 10504 E. 32nd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 E. 32nd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10504 E. 32nd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 E. 32nd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10504 E. 32nd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

