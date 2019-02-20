1029 E Parker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1029 E Parker Ave - 1029 E Parker Ave is a 1 bed 1 bath home located close to Hwy 24!



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



To schedule a viewing call Mary at (816) 699-3476 or at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$695.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$695.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



