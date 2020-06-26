10125 E 18th St S, Independence, MO 64052 Hill Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Well maintained 2 bedroom 3 bath home in Independence Mo. Stainless steel stove and microwave included. Has a large front porch perfect for sitting. 1 car garage and a large yard. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10125 East 18 Street South have any available units?
10125 East 18 Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.