6400 East 133rd Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030 Grandview
You don't want to miss out on this ecclectic gem hidden in Grandview. With beautiful hardwood floors and an expansive backyard you will be the go to house for every football party! Visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 to schedule a viewing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6400 E 133rd Ter have any available units?
6400 E 133rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6400 E 133rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6400 E 133rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 E 133rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 E 133rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6400 E 133rd Ter offer parking?
No, 6400 E 133rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6400 E 133rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 E 133rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 E 133rd Ter have a pool?
No, 6400 E 133rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6400 E 133rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 6400 E 133rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 E 133rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 E 133rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 E 133rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 E 133rd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
