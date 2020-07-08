All apartments in Grandview
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

6046 E 127th St

6046 East 127th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6046 East 127th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Updated is a Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhouse with a 1 car gargage.
This unit has a newer Stove and Refrigerator. Newer carpet and updated bathroom. There is a very nice deck off the kitchen.

Rent $825
Deposit $825

Available 6/1/2019
More pictures to come!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

