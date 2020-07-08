13912 Falkirk Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Grandview Townhouse Available Now - This property has everything you could ask for, and then some!



The main floor of this home offers beautiful hardwood flooring, updated appliance & tile backsplash. It also features open concept living, dining & kitchen that is ideal for entertaining. With 5 stories, there is ample room for any family to spread out and enjoy having enough individual space for everyone. There is also a large family room and washer & dryer in the downstairs.



