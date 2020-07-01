13613 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Remarkable split entry with tons of upgrades and HUGE fenced backyard opens to city park with amazing privacy and view. Custom concrete patio and garden in the backyard. New hardwood and laminate flooring and upgraded stair carpet. Finished walkout basement with new carpet and ceiling lights. This is a must see home. Won't last long. No Pets. No Section 8. All persons 18 and older residing at the property must apply. Income must be 3 times the rent to qualify.



Due to COVID-19, coronavirus all showings for this property are canceled until further notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5629284)