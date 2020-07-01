All apartments in Grandview
Last updated April 7 2020

13613 Cambridge Avenue

13613 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13613 Cambridge Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Remarkable split entry with tons of upgrades and HUGE fenced backyard opens to city park with amazing privacy and view. Custom concrete patio and garden in the backyard. New hardwood and laminate flooring and upgraded stair carpet. Finished walkout basement with new carpet and ceiling lights. This is a must see home. Won't last long. No Pets. No Section 8. All persons 18 and older residing at the property must apply. Income must be 3 times the rent to qualify.

Due to COVID-19, coronavirus all showings for this property are canceled until further notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13613 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
13613 Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13613 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13613 Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13613 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13613 Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 13613 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 13613 Cambridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13613 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13613 Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13613 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 13613 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13613 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13613 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13613 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13613 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13613 Cambridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13613 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

