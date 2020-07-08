All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13136 Ashland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13136 Ashland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13136 Ashland Avenue

13136 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13136 Ashland Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Grandview, MO. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,360 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13136 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
13136 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13136 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13136 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13136 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13136 Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13136 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13136 Ashland Avenue offers parking.
Does 13136 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13136 Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13136 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 13136 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13136 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13136 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13136 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13136 Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13136 Ashland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13136 Ashland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City