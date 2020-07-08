All apartments in Grandview
13121 Ashland Avenue

13121 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13121 Ashland Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is located on the south side of Longview Lake, just off High Grove Rd and Raytown Rd.

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the main floor living space and bedrooms. There is a completely updated kitchen with beautiful backsplash, new appliances, and countertops as well.

This home also features a beautiful fireplace in a sunken additional living space. There is also plenty of additional storage in the unfinished basement and the large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for pets!

Don’t miss out on this home, give us a call today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13121 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
13121 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13121 Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 13121 Ashland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13121 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13121 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13121 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13121 Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13121 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 13121 Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13121 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13121 Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13121 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 13121 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13121 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13121 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13121 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13121 Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13121 Ashland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13121 Ashland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

