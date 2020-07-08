13121 Ashland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is located on the south side of Longview Lake, just off High Grove Rd and Raytown Rd.



Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout the main floor living space and bedrooms. There is a completely updated kitchen with beautiful backsplash, new appliances, and countertops as well.



This home also features a beautiful fireplace in a sunken additional living space. There is also plenty of additional storage in the unfinished basement and the large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for pets!



Don’t miss out on this home, give us a call today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Management

rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.