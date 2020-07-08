All apartments in Grandview
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

12804 Cambridge Avenue

12804 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12804 Cambridge Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this lovely home in Grandview. Lots of new upgrades including flooring and paint. This home features a large living room with fireplace as well as a family room with a fireplace.The dining area has a glass door to the back patio perfect for your grill and BBQ Dinners. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Large fenced yard and 2 car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
12804 Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 12804 Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 12804 Cambridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12804 Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12804 Cambridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12804 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12804 Cambridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 12804 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 12804 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12804 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12804 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12804 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 Cambridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
