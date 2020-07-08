12804 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this lovely home in Grandview. Lots of new upgrades including flooring and paint. This home features a large living room with fireplace as well as a family room with a fireplace.The dining area has a glass door to the back patio perfect for your grill and BBQ Dinners. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Large fenced yard and 2 car garage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.