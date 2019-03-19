All apartments in Grain Valley
927 NE Deer Creek

927 NE Deer Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

927 NE Deer Creek Rd, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77671c508d ----
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Club House
Community Pool
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 NE Deer Creek have any available units?
927 NE Deer Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 927 NE Deer Creek have?
Some of 927 NE Deer Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 NE Deer Creek currently offering any rent specials?
927 NE Deer Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 NE Deer Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 NE Deer Creek is pet friendly.
Does 927 NE Deer Creek offer parking?
No, 927 NE Deer Creek does not offer parking.
Does 927 NE Deer Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 NE Deer Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 NE Deer Creek have a pool?
Yes, 927 NE Deer Creek has a pool.
Does 927 NE Deer Creek have accessible units?
No, 927 NE Deer Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 927 NE Deer Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 NE Deer Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 NE Deer Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 NE Deer Creek has units with air conditioning.
