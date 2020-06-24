406 W Walnut Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Available for Immediate Move-In! - Take a look at this cute bungalow with updated kitchen! Each of the 3 bedrooms boasts a good size closet and laminate hardwood floors. Great patio in the fenced backyard to enjoy this spring!
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
No Pets Allowed
