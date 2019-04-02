1225 Ashley Dr

Amenities
Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Located on a corner lot. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher), great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished lower level rec room and 1 car finished garage. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided