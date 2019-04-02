1225 Ashley Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c1846c0a7 ----

Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Located on a corner lot. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher), great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished lower level rec room and 1 car finished garage. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



1 Car Garage

2 Bath

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Finished Basement

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Provided