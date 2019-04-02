All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated April 2 2019

1225 Ashley Dr

1225 Northwest Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Northwest Ashley Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c1846c0a7 ----
Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Located on a corner lot. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher), great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished lower level rec room and 1 car finished garage. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Ashley Dr have any available units?
1225 Ashley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1225 Ashley Dr have?
Some of 1225 Ashley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Ashley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Ashley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Ashley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Ashley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Ashley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Ashley Dr does offer parking.
Does 1225 Ashley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Ashley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Ashley Dr have a pool?
No, 1225 Ashley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Ashley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1225 Ashley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Ashley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Ashley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Ashley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1225 Ashley Dr has units with air conditioning.
