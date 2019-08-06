1117 Ephraim Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't pass up this steal in a quiet subdivision, just minutes from shopping and dining at Adams Dairy Parkway, plus easy highway access!

Fresh paint!

Large living space with a designated dining area and cute kitchen! Kitchen comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher provided!

Attached, 1 car garage with additional driveway parking.

Bonus closet with washer/dryer hookups.

Good bedrooms sizes!

No gas bill, electric heat! Tenants pay electricity, water/sewer and trash.

Direct backyard access from the house with a fully fenced in yard!

Serious inquires only. Please no evictions/rental judgements, felonies or vouchers. No pets please!