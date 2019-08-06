All apartments in Grain Valley
Grain Valley, MO
1117 Ephraim Drive - 1
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:37 PM

1117 Ephraim Drive - 1

1117 SW Ephraim Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1117 SW Ephraim Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't pass up this steal in a quiet subdivision, just minutes from shopping and dining at Adams Dairy Parkway, plus easy highway access!
Fresh paint!
Large living space with a designated dining area and cute kitchen! Kitchen comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher provided!
Attached, 1 car garage with additional driveway parking.
Bonus closet with washer/dryer hookups.
Good bedrooms sizes!
No gas bill, electric heat! Tenants pay electricity, water/sewer and trash.
Direct backyard access from the house with a fully fenced in yard!
Serious inquires only. Please no evictions/rental judgements, felonies or vouchers. No pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 have any available units?
1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 Ephraim Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
