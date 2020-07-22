Apartment List
/
MO
/
glasgow village
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

177 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glasgow Village, MO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Glasgow Village should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10210 Hobkirk
10210 Hobkirk Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath ranch with new laminate, bay window and fully fenced in backyard! - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home located on a quiet street in St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10617 Glen Garry
10617 Glen Garry Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
6350 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch makes the ideal family home!!! This home offers central air, exceptional space with beautiful wood floors, a large living room & dining room, a partially finished basement

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$749
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
408 Shepley Drive - 1
408 Shepley Dr, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 1bath in Glasgow Village. This house will go fast. To schedule a showing online Www.STLsmartrentals.com Only $30 to apply Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Glasgow Village

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042
9951 Jeffrey Drive, Riverview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
864 sqft
9951 Jeffrey ~ Spacious Home in Riverview! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, designated dining area, off-street parking, close to interstate, shopping and more.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
10683 Foxpath Dr
10683 Foxpath Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1076 sqft
COMING SOONG! A lovely 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms cul-de-sac single family Ranch home with a total livable area of 1,076sq ft in a beautiful neighborhood. Spacious living room and family room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Glasgow Village
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
4 Units Available
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
8 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
940 Lebon Dr.
940 Lebon Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
962 sqft
940 Lebon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - The adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has fresh paint and freshly redone hardwood throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2433 State St B
2433 State Street, Granite City, IL
4 Bedrooms
$635
$635 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 325277 2433 State Street, Granite City, IL 62040 4 beds 2 baths 1862 sq ft Lot size 4356 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
2846 Meadowlark Ave RIIB-026
2846 Meadowlark Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
786 sqft
2846 Meadowlark ~Nestled in Jennings! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen, off-street parking, large yard, close to interstate, shopping and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8359 Eton Pl RVA-029
8359 Eton Pl, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8359 Eton ~ Adorable Home in Jennings! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes an enclosed patio, open layout, off-street parking, eat-in kitchen, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1440 Trampe Ave
1440 Trampe Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1356 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch with Large Fenced in Backyard, Detached 3 car garage, Two Livings rooms and wood burning Fireplace! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! This charming home comes

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2456 Delmar Ave
2456 Delmar Ave, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
For Rent...2456 Delmar, Granite City - 2456 Delmar, Granite City is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5635 Beldon Dr
5635 Beldon Drive, Flordell Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
792 sqft
5635 Beldon Dr Available 07/23/20 Cute bungalow with walkout basement and off street parking - This is an updated 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors located in Flordell Hills.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8363 Mayfair Pl RIV-125
8363 Mayfair Place, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8363 Mayfair ~ Lovely Brick Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, new carpet, stained glass windows and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7227 Sapphire Ave RIV-146
7227 Sapphire Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
678 sqft
7227 Sapphire ~ Spacious 2BD Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, ample storage, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
2048 Jenner Lane
2048 Jenner Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1324 sqft
Dual Living Rooms, Master Suite, and Attached 2 Car Garage! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! Tucked away on a quiet street, this charming home comes complete with a large fully fenced

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Glasgow Village, MO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Glasgow Village should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Glasgow Village may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Glasgow Village. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Glasgow Village 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGlasgow Village Apartments with Gyms
Glasgow Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlasgow Village Apartments with Pools
Glasgow Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlasgow Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MO
O'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOMascoutah, ILNormandy, MO
Moline Acres, MOCahokia, ILWildwood, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOWoodson Terrace, MOEast Alton, ILOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOTroy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy