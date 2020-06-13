All apartments in Creve Coeur
12947 Mason Manor
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:27 AM

12947 Mason Manor

12947 Mason Manor Road · (314) 802-0797
Location

12947 Mason Manor Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2472 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club. First floor features a huge office, cozy family room with fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen, half bath, formal dining room, & main floor laundry. Enjoy the peaceful tranquility this home has to offer on the deck or screened in porch. 2nd floor includes large master suite with walk in closet, 3 bedrooms, and full bath. Lower level partially finished. Come check this beautiful home out today! Application fee $55 per adult. Pets welcome with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12947 Mason Manor have any available units?
12947 Mason Manor has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12947 Mason Manor have?
Some of 12947 Mason Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12947 Mason Manor currently offering any rent specials?
12947 Mason Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12947 Mason Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 12947 Mason Manor is pet friendly.
Does 12947 Mason Manor offer parking?
Yes, 12947 Mason Manor does offer parking.
Does 12947 Mason Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12947 Mason Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12947 Mason Manor have a pool?
No, 12947 Mason Manor does not have a pool.
Does 12947 Mason Manor have accessible units?
No, 12947 Mason Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 12947 Mason Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12947 Mason Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does 12947 Mason Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 12947 Mason Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
