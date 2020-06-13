12947 Mason Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club. First floor features a huge office, cozy family room with fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen, half bath, formal dining room, & main floor laundry. Enjoy the peaceful tranquility this home has to offer on the deck or screened in porch. 2nd floor includes large master suite with walk in closet, 3 bedrooms, and full bath. Lower level partially finished. Come check this beautiful home out today! Application fee $55 per adult. Pets welcome with owner approval.