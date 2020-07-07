Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield, ReNew Chesterfield sits in a peaceful cul-de-sac just outside the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy easy access to all your favorite destinations including St. Louis Premium Outlets, Coopers Hawk, Target, and Whole Foods. ReNew Chesterfield is an ideal location for multiple St. Louis preferred employers such as Top Golf, Master Card, Logan Chiropractic, Bayer, and St. Lukes Hospital. The community is also located in the highly rated Parkway West School District. Call today to schedule a personalized appointment; youll be glad you did!