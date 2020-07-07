All apartments in Chesterfield
ReNew Chesterfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

ReNew Chesterfield

2150 Village Green Pkwy · (636) 735-7187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
You SEE it, You Like It, You Lease it, YOU GET $500! --- Look and lease any of our beautiful apartments and you will receive $500.00 OFF of your first month's rent!
Location

2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Village Green

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Chesterfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield, ReNew Chesterfield sits in a peaceful cul-de-sac just outside the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy easy access to all your favorite destinations including St. Louis Premium Outlets, Coopers Hawk, Target, and Whole Foods. ReNew Chesterfield is an ideal location for multiple St. Louis preferred employers such as Top Golf, Master Card, Logan Chiropractic, Bayer, and St. Lukes Hospital. The community is also located in the highly rated Parkway West School District. Call today to schedule a personalized appointment; youll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, Carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Chesterfield have any available units?
ReNew Chesterfield has 4 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew Chesterfield have?
Some of ReNew Chesterfield's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Chesterfield currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Chesterfield is offering the following rent specials: You SEE it, You Like It, You Lease it, YOU GET $500! --- Look and lease any of our beautiful apartments and you will receive $500.00 OFF of your first month's rent!
Is ReNew Chesterfield pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Chesterfield is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Chesterfield offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Chesterfield offers parking.
Does ReNew Chesterfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Chesterfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Chesterfield have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Chesterfield has a pool.
Does ReNew Chesterfield have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Chesterfield has accessible units.
Does ReNew Chesterfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Chesterfield has units with dishwashers.
