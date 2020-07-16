All apartments in Chesterfield
1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:55 AM

1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway

1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway · (314) 504-0867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning rehab (2017) on this extremely well appointed 3 bed 4 bath Villa in the desirable community of Thousand Oaks. Amenities include a newer gourmet eat in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island with seating,wine chiller and a grilling deck. There is new REAL 3/4 inch oak hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, a living room with updated wet bar,gas fireplace and large deck. The large master bedroom suite features his and hers walk-in closets and a generously sized bath with separate tub and shower and double vanity. The additional bedrooms Jack and Jill with the second full bath on the second floor. The lower level has yet another large deck, gas fireplace and the third full bath. There is newer carpeting on both the second floor and lower level and the entire Villa received a fresh coat of neutral paint. The pictures don't lie this one is a real show stopper! Broker/Agent is related to the Lessor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway have any available units?
1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway have?
Some of 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway offers parking.
Does 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway has a pool.
Does 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway has units with dishwashers.
