1643 Timberlake Manor Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning rehab (2017) on this extremely well appointed 3 bed 4 bath Villa in the desirable community of Thousand Oaks. Amenities include a newer gourmet eat in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island with seating,wine chiller and a grilling deck. There is new REAL 3/4 inch oak hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, a living room with updated wet bar,gas fireplace and large deck. The large master bedroom suite features his and hers walk-in closets and a generously sized bath with separate tub and shower and double vanity. The additional bedrooms Jack and Jill with the second full bath on the second floor. The lower level has yet another large deck, gas fireplace and the third full bath. There is newer carpeting on both the second floor and lower level and the entire Villa received a fresh coat of neutral paint. The pictures don't lie this one is a real show stopper! Broker/Agent is related to the Lessor.