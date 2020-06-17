15314 Braefield Drive

Amenities
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor. Great location, easy access to Highway 40 and Parkway Schools! The kitchen features light neutral cabinets with granite counters, new tile flooring and a pantry. Master suite features a luxury bath, 2 closets, one is a walk in. Main floor laundry, and finished lower level which features a huge open space easily divided into rec/family room areas. The third bedroom with large closet,window and third full bath complete the finished area. A pleasure to show!