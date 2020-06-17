All apartments in Chesterfield
Find more places like 15314 Braefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterfield, MO
/
15314 Braefield Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

15314 Braefield Drive

15314 Braefield Drive · (314) 495-7532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterfield
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor. Great location, easy access to Highway 40 and Parkway Schools! The kitchen features light neutral cabinets with granite counters, new tile flooring and a pantry. Master suite features a luxury bath, 2 closets, one is a walk in. Main floor laundry, and finished lower level which features a huge open space easily divided into rec/family room areas. The third bedroom with large closet,window and third full bath complete the finished area. A pleasure to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15314 Braefield Drive have any available units?
15314 Braefield Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 15314 Braefield Drive have?
Some of 15314 Braefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15314 Braefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15314 Braefield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15314 Braefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15314 Braefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 15314 Braefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15314 Braefield Drive does offer parking.
Does 15314 Braefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15314 Braefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15314 Braefield Drive have a pool?
No, 15314 Braefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15314 Braefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 15314 Braefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15314 Braefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15314 Braefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15314 Braefield Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln
Chesterfield, MO 63017
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy
Chesterfield, MO 63017
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017

Similar Pages

Chesterfield 1 BedroomsChesterfield 2 Bedrooms
Chesterfield Apartments with PoolChesterfield Pet Friendly Places
Chesterfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity