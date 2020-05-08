All apartments in Chesterfield
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:47 PM

14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway

14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway · (314) 265-3888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Nooning Tree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room. Beautiful spacious kitchen offers granite counters, decorative tile back splash, white Kitchen-Aid appliances (double oven/convection microwave, smooth top range and dishwasher). In addition, a large pantry, gleaming wood floors and plenty of light. Walk out to the deck space and enjoy the serenity of private setting. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with deluxe bath complete with soaked tub, over sized shower and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom also offers vaulted ceiling with transom windows, overflowing with natural light. Full basement with four daylight windows, great for storage or workout room. Unit comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Condo fee is included in the rent payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway have any available units?
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway have?
Some of 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway does offer parking.
Does 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway have a pool?
No, 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway have accessible units?
No, 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway has units with dishwashers.
