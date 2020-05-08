14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room. Beautiful spacious kitchen offers granite counters, decorative tile back splash, white Kitchen-Aid appliances (double oven/convection microwave, smooth top range and dishwasher). In addition, a large pantry, gleaming wood floors and plenty of light. Walk out to the deck space and enjoy the serenity of private setting. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with deluxe bath complete with soaked tub, over sized shower and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom also offers vaulted ceiling with transom windows, overflowing with natural light. Full basement with four daylight windows, great for storage or workout room. Unit comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Condo fee is included in the rent payment.