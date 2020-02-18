Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

913 SW Speas Dr Available 03/01/20 Beautiful home, conveniently located in Blue Springs! - This GORGEOUS Split Entry has been updated throughout! The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances including the Refigerator, a Stainless Steel sink, Tiled Countertops, and wood floors with freshly painted white cabinets with Stainless hardware! The home has new light fixtures throughout, newer carpet, a recently finished basement, upgraded stair carpet!

The backyard is fenced and has a spacious deck for entertaining. The basement has new carpet and also new flooring on other half of basement! This home also has a 2 car garage and is in the Award Winning Blue Springs School District!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



Be sure to take your very own virtual walk-thru tour from the comfort of your PC, Tablet, or Phone at MidwestPropertyResources.com/vacancies/ choose any home your interested in & click "View Details" to see photos, take the virtual tour, or request an in person showing! Offered For Lease by Midwest Property Resources



(RLNE3779290)