Blue Springs, MO
913 SW Speas Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:39 PM

913 SW Speas Dr

913 South Speas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

913 South Speas Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
913 SW Speas Dr Available 03/01/20 Beautiful home, conveniently located in Blue Springs! - This GORGEOUS Split Entry has been updated throughout! The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances including the Refigerator, a Stainless Steel sink, Tiled Countertops, and wood floors with freshly painted white cabinets with Stainless hardware! The home has new light fixtures throughout, newer carpet, a recently finished basement, upgraded stair carpet!
The backyard is fenced and has a spacious deck for entertaining. The basement has new carpet and also new flooring on other half of basement! This home also has a 2 car garage and is in the Award Winning Blue Springs School District!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

Be sure to take your very own virtual walk-thru tour from the comfort of your PC, Tablet, or Phone at MidwestPropertyResources.com/vacancies/ choose any home your interested in & click "View Details" to see photos, take the virtual tour, or request an in person showing! Offered For Lease by Midwest Property Resources

(RLNE3779290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 SW Speas Dr have any available units?
913 SW Speas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 SW Speas Dr have?
Some of 913 SW Speas Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 SW Speas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
913 SW Speas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 SW Speas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 SW Speas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 913 SW Speas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 913 SW Speas Dr offers parking.
Does 913 SW Speas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 SW Speas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 SW Speas Dr have a pool?
No, 913 SW Speas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 913 SW Speas Dr have accessible units?
No, 913 SW Speas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 913 SW Speas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 SW Speas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

