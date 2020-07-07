All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:28 PM

8042 Southwest 3rd Street

8042 SW 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

8042 SW 3rd St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$$$ MOVE IN SPECIAL: Reduced rate of $1175/month plus FREE Januar/FEB Rent! 

-Must Move in by 01/31/2020 to receive the special
- Must sign a 13 month lease
- Must Apply within 48 hours of Tour
- Select units only
- Special subject to change at anytime

 The earlier you move, the more you save!

BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom, TOWNHOMES! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs. Whether you are looking individually or for a family Eagle Crossing has something for everyone!

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee. Due at the time of the application.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8042 Southwest 3rd Street have any available units?
8042 Southwest 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 8042 Southwest 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8042 Southwest 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 Southwest 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8042 Southwest 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8042 Southwest 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 8042 Southwest 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 8042 Southwest 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8042 Southwest 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 Southwest 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 8042 Southwest 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8042 Southwest 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8042 Southwest 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8042 Southwest 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8042 Southwest 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8042 Southwest 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8042 Southwest 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

