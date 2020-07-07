8042 Southwest 3rd Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$$$ MOVE IN SPECIAL: Reduced rate of $1175/month plus FREE Januar/FEB Rent!



-Must Move in by 01/31/2020 to receive the special

- Must sign a 13 month lease

- Must Apply within 48 hours of Tour

- Select units only

- Special subject to change at anytime



The earlier you move, the more you save!



BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom, TOWNHOMES! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs. Whether you are looking individually or for a family Eagle Crossing has something for everyone!



Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee. Due at the time of the application.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.