804 Nw 37th St

Amenities
This is a very nice unit in Blue Springs (NW Woods Chapel/NW Valley View). 2 Bedrooms and a loft that can serve as a third bedroom or office. It has a large private fenced backyard, vaulted ceilings, loft, fireplace, 1-car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer, new Stainless Steel tub dishwasher, new paint (this weekend), dining area, 1 1/2 bath, and central heat/air. The property is well-maintained and in a great neighborhood. Basic lawn maintenance is included. I will be on site 9-5 Saturday and Sunday for anybody who wants to look at the property.