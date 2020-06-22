All apartments in Blue Springs
804 Nw 37th St
804 Nw 37th St

804 NW 37th St · No Longer Available
Location

804 NW 37th St, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a very nice unit in Blue Springs (NW Woods Chapel/NW Valley View). 2 Bedrooms and a loft that can serve as a third bedroom or office. It has a large private fenced backyard, vaulted ceilings, loft, fireplace, 1-car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer, new Stainless Steel tub dishwasher, new paint (this weekend), dining area, 1 1/2 bath, and central heat/air. The property is well-maintained and in a great neighborhood. Basic lawn maintenance is included. I will be on site 9-5 Saturday and Sunday for anybody who wants to look at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Nw 37th St have any available units?
804 Nw 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Nw 37th St have?
Some of 804 Nw 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Nw 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
804 Nw 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Nw 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Nw 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 804 Nw 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 804 Nw 37th St offers parking.
Does 804 Nw 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Nw 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Nw 37th St have a pool?
No, 804 Nw 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 804 Nw 37th St have accessible units?
No, 804 Nw 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Nw 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Nw 37th St has units with dishwashers.
