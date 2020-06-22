804 Nw 37th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a very nice unit in Blue Springs (NW Woods Chapel/NW Valley View). 2 Bedrooms and a loft that can serve as a third bedroom or office. It has a large private fenced backyard, vaulted ceilings, loft, fireplace, 1-car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer, new Stainless Steel tub dishwasher, new paint (this weekend), dining area, 1 1/2 bath, and central heat/air. The property is well-maintained and in a great neighborhood. Basic lawn maintenance is included. I will be on site 9-5 Saturday and Sunday for anybody who wants to look at the property.