Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

729 SW Liggett Road Unit B

729 Southwest Liggett Road · (913) 266-5608
Location

729 Southwest Liggett Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Somerset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B · Avail. Sep 7

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B Available 09/07/20 {729B} Lawn Care Provided Townhome + Private Patio + All Appliances Included! - This cozy townhome has everything you'll need plus a few extras! Nice & clean with recently updated paint & carpet throughout. The first level includes the living room with functional wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen w/ ALL appliances included, 1/2 bathroom & extra storage. The living room walks out to the private patio - shed provides more storage! Two spacious bedrooms upstairs, both with great closet space, 1 bathroom & laundry closet (W/D included)! 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout!

Tenant pays electricity & water only!

Master Bedroom 14X11
Bedroom #2 13X10
Bathroom 5X4
Living Room 20X15
Kitchen 10X7

Cordill-Mason Elementary School
Moreland Ridge Middle School
Blue Springs South High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3743320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B have any available units?
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B have?
Some of 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B offer parking?
No, 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B have a pool?
No, 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B have accessible units?
No, 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 SW Liggett Road Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

