Amenities
729 SW Liggett Road Unit B Available 09/07/20 {729B} Lawn Care Provided Townhome + Private Patio + All Appliances Included! - This cozy townhome has everything you'll need plus a few extras! Nice & clean with recently updated paint & carpet throughout. The first level includes the living room with functional wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen w/ ALL appliances included, 1/2 bathroom & extra storage. The living room walks out to the private patio - shed provides more storage! Two spacious bedrooms upstairs, both with great closet space, 1 bathroom & laundry closet (W/D included)! 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout!
Tenant pays electricity & water only!
Master Bedroom 14X11
Bedroom #2 13X10
Bathroom 5X4
Living Room 20X15
Kitchen 10X7
Cordill-Mason Elementary School
Moreland Ridge Middle School
Blue Springs South High
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3743320)