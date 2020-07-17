Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

729 SW Liggett Road Unit B Available 09/07/20 {729B} Lawn Care Provided Townhome + Private Patio + All Appliances Included! - This cozy townhome has everything you'll need plus a few extras! Nice & clean with recently updated paint & carpet throughout. The first level includes the living room with functional wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen w/ ALL appliances included, 1/2 bathroom & extra storage. The living room walks out to the private patio - shed provides more storage! Two spacious bedrooms upstairs, both with great closet space, 1 bathroom & laundry closet (W/D included)! 2-inch faux wood blinds throughout!



Tenant pays electricity & water only!



Master Bedroom 14X11

Bedroom #2 13X10

Bathroom 5X4

Living Room 20X15

Kitchen 10X7



Cordill-Mason Elementary School

Moreland Ridge Middle School

Blue Springs South High



No Pets Allowed



