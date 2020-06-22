612 North East Cumberland Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another great property by Kevin with Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! Upon entering this home you will be find an open living area with fireplace. The kitchen features hardwood floors, large center island and access to the back deck. The master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double vanity and walk-in shower. Washer dryer hookups. The Rent is $1845 and $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1845 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.