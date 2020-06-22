All apartments in Blue Springs
612 North East Cumberland Drive
612 North East Cumberland Drive

612 NE Cumberland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

612 NE Cumberland Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Another great property by Kevin with Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! Upon entering this home you will be find an open living area with fireplace. The kitchen features hardwood floors, large center island and access to the back deck. The master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double vanity and walk-in shower. Washer dryer hookups. The Rent is $1845 and $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1845 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 North East Cumberland Drive have any available units?
612 North East Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 North East Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 612 North East Cumberland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 North East Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 North East Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 North East Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 North East Cumberland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 North East Cumberland Drive offer parking?
No, 612 North East Cumberland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 612 North East Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 North East Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 North East Cumberland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 612 North East Cumberland Drive has a pool.
Does 612 North East Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 North East Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 North East Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 North East Cumberland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
