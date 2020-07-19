517 North West Panther Drive

Amenities

Another great property by the McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960.Beautiful hardwood floors in this kitchen that overlooks the first-floor living room. High ceilings add an open and spacious feel. The fireplace provides a central and cozy gathering area in the living room. A large corner jacuzzi tub will have you looking forward to coming home for a nice evening soak. The neighborhood is a wonderful place to take your morning or evening stroll. The large fenced backyard is great for pets and play. Rent is $1,525 + $7 Monthly Credit Reporting fee + $150.00 One time Administrative fee, Deposit is $1,525. Application is online and costs $45.00.