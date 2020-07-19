All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated July 21 2019 at 4:35 PM

517 North West Panther Drive

517 NW Panther Dr · No Longer Available
Location

517 NW Panther Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great property by the McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960.Beautiful hardwood floors in this kitchen that overlooks the first-floor living room. High ceilings add an open and spacious feel. The fireplace provides a central and cozy gathering area in the living room. A large corner jacuzzi tub will have you looking forward to coming home for a nice evening soak. The neighborhood is a wonderful place to take your morning or evening stroll. The large fenced backyard is great for pets and play. Rent is $1,525 + $7 Monthly Credit Reporting fee + $150.00 One time Administrative fee, Deposit is $1,525. Application is online and costs $45.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 North West Panther Drive have any available units?
517 North West Panther Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 517 North West Panther Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 North West Panther Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 North West Panther Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 North West Panther Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 North West Panther Drive offer parking?
No, 517 North West Panther Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 North West Panther Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 North West Panther Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 North West Panther Drive have a pool?
No, 517 North West Panther Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 North West Panther Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 North West Panther Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 North West Panther Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 North West Panther Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 North West Panther Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 North West Panther Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
