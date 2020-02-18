508 NE 3rd St

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

LIMITED TIME ONLY! ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE ONLY $25! SPRINGTIME SPECIAL! SIGN AN 18-MONTH LEASE GET FIRST MONTH FREE!



This home is the perfect place for those spring-summer barbecues! Within minutes from R.D. Mize Rd this is prime location for Blue Springs! Contact the Leasing Department to make this home yours today!



To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!