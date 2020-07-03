All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

501 Southwest Shamrock Place

501 Southwest Shamrock Place · No Longer Available
Location

501 Southwest Shamrock Place, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free.
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Southwest Shamrock Place have any available units?
501 Southwest Shamrock Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 501 Southwest Shamrock Place currently offering any rent specials?
501 Southwest Shamrock Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Southwest Shamrock Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Southwest Shamrock Place is pet friendly.
Does 501 Southwest Shamrock Place offer parking?
No, 501 Southwest Shamrock Place does not offer parking.
Does 501 Southwest Shamrock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Southwest Shamrock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Southwest Shamrock Place have a pool?
No, 501 Southwest Shamrock Place does not have a pool.
Does 501 Southwest Shamrock Place have accessible units?
No, 501 Southwest Shamrock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Southwest Shamrock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Southwest Shamrock Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Southwest Shamrock Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Southwest Shamrock Place does not have units with air conditioning.

