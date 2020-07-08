All apartments in Blue Springs
500 Northwest 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Northwest 3rd Street

500 Northwest 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 Northwest 3rd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Applegate

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town home has it all! Large living area, with gorgeous fireplace as focal point. There's a half bath located in the lower level. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms. Rear entry one car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $745, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $745, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Northwest 3rd Street have any available units?
500 Northwest 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 500 Northwest 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Northwest 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Northwest 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Northwest 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 Northwest 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Northwest 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 500 Northwest 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Northwest 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Northwest 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 500 Northwest 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 Northwest 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Northwest 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Northwest 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Northwest 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Northwest 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Northwest 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

