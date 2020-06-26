All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

309 NW Highland Lane

309 Northwest Highland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

309 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Country Club Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
BLUE SPRINGS - 3 bd / 1.5 ba Duplex - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 309 NW Highland Ln, Blue Springs
3 bedroom / 1.5 bath - SPACIOUS DUPLEX FOR RENT - 1 car garage
This clean and spacious home is centrally located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Blue Springs with easy access to I-70. Ready to call home!

Award-winning Blue Springs School District.

Rent $1050 / Security Deposit $1050

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3896777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

