309 NW Highland Lane

BLUE SPRINGS - 3 bd / 1.5 ba Duplex - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 309 NW Highland Ln, Blue Springs

3 bedroom / 1.5 bath - SPACIOUS DUPLEX FOR RENT - 1 car garage

This clean and spacious home is centrally located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Blue Springs with easy access to I-70. Ready to call home!



Award-winning Blue Springs School District.



Rent $1050 / Security Deposit $1050



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- No felonies



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



No Cats Allowed



