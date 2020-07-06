2901 Southeast 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1/2 off 2nd Full Month with a 12 month lease. Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promo code DREAMHOME to apply today! This cozy home encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and more! You'll be ready to move in immediately! The spacious living room has plush carpet and neutral color paint that allows for easy decorating of the home! Prepare your favorite meals in this kitchen that has been wonderfully updated! It features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, upgraded counter tops, and a spacious eating area! The remaining bedrooms also have plush carpet and neutral color paint, so you can quickly personalize the home! There's also a spacious deck and fenced in backyard, a perfect area to relax and entertain! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.