Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2901 Southeast 2nd Street

2901 Southeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Southeast 2nd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1/2 off 2nd Full Month with a 12 month lease. Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promo code DREAMHOME to apply today! This cozy home encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and more! You'll be ready to move in immediately! The spacious living room has plush carpet and neutral color paint that allows for easy decorating of the home! Prepare your favorite meals in this kitchen that has been wonderfully updated! It features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, upgraded counter tops, and a spacious eating area! The remaining bedrooms also have plush carpet and neutral color paint, so you can quickly personalize the home! There's also a spacious deck and fenced in backyard, a perfect area to relax and entertain! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Southeast 2nd Street have any available units?
2901 Southeast 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Southeast 2nd Street have?
Some of 2901 Southeast 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Southeast 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Southeast 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Southeast 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Southeast 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Southeast 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Southeast 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 2901 Southeast 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Southeast 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Southeast 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2901 Southeast 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Southeast 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2901 Southeast 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Southeast 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Southeast 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

