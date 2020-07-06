All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2808 NW Mill Pl

2808 Northwest Mill Place · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Northwest Mill Place, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2808 NW Mill Pl Available 05/15/20 2 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs - Come and See this 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex All on One Level in Blue Springs.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Includes:
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bath (Full Bathroom is a Bathtub with Shower)
Living Space in the Front
1 Car Garage with Automatic Opener
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
All Electric

Pets Allowed: 1 Small Pet is Allowed with a $300 One Time Non Refundable Pet Fee and $25 a Month Per Pet Rent. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE5772420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 NW Mill Pl have any available units?
2808 NW Mill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2808 NW Mill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2808 NW Mill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 NW Mill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 NW Mill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2808 NW Mill Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2808 NW Mill Pl offers parking.
Does 2808 NW Mill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 NW Mill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 NW Mill Pl have a pool?
No, 2808 NW Mill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2808 NW Mill Pl have accessible units?
No, 2808 NW Mill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 NW Mill Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 NW Mill Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 NW Mill Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 NW Mill Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

