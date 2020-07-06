Amenities
2808 NW Mill Pl Available 05/15/20 2 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs - Come and See this 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex All on One Level in Blue Springs.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Includes:
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bath (Full Bathroom is a Bathtub with Shower)
Living Space in the Front
1 Car Garage with Automatic Opener
Fully Equipped Kitchen
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
All Electric
Pets Allowed: 1 Small Pet is Allowed with a $300 One Time Non Refundable Pet Fee and $25 a Month Per Pet Rent. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE5772420)