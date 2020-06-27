2804 SW Twincreek Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Large 2 Story Home - 4 Bedroom w/ Finished Basement - This LARGE 2 story floor-plan is located on a cul-de-sac lot. The over-sized gourmet kitchen has plenty of counter space w/ breakfast bar, built in desk & large pantry. Granite counter tops and new appliances! Living room and formal dining room is beautiful with a see through fireplace and a great open floor plan to entertain. 4 Bedrooms and 5 Bathrooms makes this perfect for a growing family. The master suite has a X-Large walk-in closet, a master bathroom & a second fireplace. Additional recreation room in the basement gives lots of extra space! The back of the home has a covered patio for outdoor living and a large fenced in yard. Three car garage goes into an amazing mudroom.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



