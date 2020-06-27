All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

2804 SW Twincreek Ct

2804 Southwest Twincreek Court · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Southwest Twincreek Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Stonecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Large 2 Story Home - 4 Bedroom w/ Finished Basement - This LARGE 2 story floor-plan is located on a cul-de-sac lot. The over-sized gourmet kitchen has plenty of counter space w/ breakfast bar, built in desk & large pantry. Granite counter tops and new appliances! Living room and formal dining room is beautiful with a see through fireplace and a great open floor plan to entertain. 4 Bedrooms and 5 Bathrooms makes this perfect for a growing family. The master suite has a X-Large walk-in closet, a master bathroom & a second fireplace. Additional recreation room in the basement gives lots of extra space! The back of the home has a covered patio for outdoor living and a large fenced in yard. Three car garage goes into an amazing mudroom.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the
Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to
the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Go to our website to see a virtual walk-thru video tour, view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources... "Live a Better Life"

Safe Viewing Options (Corona Virus Safety Precautions)

The safety of you and our staff is our top priority during this time. We have implemented measures that go beyond the CDC current guidelines in order to provide you a confident and safe experience during your home search. View this Home with a Virtual Tour on Our Website at MidwestPropertyResources.com first. If you like what you see, schedule an in-home, private, Self Guided Showing. Ask an MPR associate for details.

(RLNE5185258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 SW Twincreek Ct have any available units?
2804 SW Twincreek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 SW Twincreek Ct have?
Some of 2804 SW Twincreek Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 SW Twincreek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2804 SW Twincreek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 SW Twincreek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 SW Twincreek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2804 SW Twincreek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2804 SW Twincreek Ct offers parking.
Does 2804 SW Twincreek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 SW Twincreek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 SW Twincreek Ct have a pool?
No, 2804 SW Twincreek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2804 SW Twincreek Ct have accessible units?
No, 2804 SW Twincreek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 SW Twincreek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 SW Twincreek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
