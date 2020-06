Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Fully remodeled home with a pool! This split-level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Gorgeous kitchen and plenty of space. Pool in yard will provide a great place to cool off and have fun when the midwest heat arrives??! It will be here sooner than you think! Monthly Chemical Balancing isprovided for the pool, so all you have to do is enjoy! 988 square feet on main level, with additional space in basement.