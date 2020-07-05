All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2315 NW 4th St Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2315 NW 4th St Pl
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2315 NW 4th St Pl

2315 Northwest 4th Street Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2315 Northwest 4th Street Place, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a Private Backyard! - This home boasts a ton of natural light! You'll love the private backyard with a nice size deck! The spacious master bedroom has 2 closets! Enjoy the main floor laundry with a ton of additional pantry space!

There is a 2 car garage and an unfinished basement area for storage.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5226878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 NW 4th St Pl have any available units?
2315 NW 4th St Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 2315 NW 4th St Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2315 NW 4th St Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 NW 4th St Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 NW 4th St Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2315 NW 4th St Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2315 NW 4th St Pl offers parking.
Does 2315 NW 4th St Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 NW 4th St Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 NW 4th St Pl have a pool?
No, 2315 NW 4th St Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2315 NW 4th St Pl have accessible units?
No, 2315 NW 4th St Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 NW 4th St Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 NW 4th St Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 NW 4th St Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 NW 4th St Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University