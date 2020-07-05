2315 NW 4th St Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a Private Backyard! - This home boasts a ton of natural light! You'll love the private backyard with a nice size deck! The spacious master bedroom has 2 closets! Enjoy the main floor laundry with a ton of additional pantry space!



There is a 2 car garage and an unfinished basement area for storage.



No Cats Allowed



