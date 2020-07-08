All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 214 Nw 27Th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
214 Nw 27Th St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

214 Nw 27Th St.

214 NW 27th Street Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

214 NW 27th Street Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80dd98b0eb ----
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features large fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious rooms, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Nw 27Th St. have any available units?
214 Nw 27Th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Nw 27Th St. have?
Some of 214 Nw 27Th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Nw 27Th St. currently offering any rent specials?
214 Nw 27Th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Nw 27Th St. pet-friendly?
No, 214 Nw 27Th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 214 Nw 27Th St. offer parking?
Yes, 214 Nw 27Th St. offers parking.
Does 214 Nw 27Th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Nw 27Th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Nw 27Th St. have a pool?
No, 214 Nw 27Th St. does not have a pool.
Does 214 Nw 27Th St. have accessible units?
No, 214 Nw 27Th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Nw 27Th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Nw 27Th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University