205 Southeast Westminister Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

205 Southeast Westminister Road

205 Southwest Westminister Road · No Longer Available
Location

205 Southwest Westminister Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch style home with multiple levels has a dining room/kitchen combo and opens up on the deck overlooking the fenced in back yard. Home has New floors and fresh paint, and a finished basement with bathroom. Conveniently located just blocks away from 7 hwy. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST! **Photos requested 5/27**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Southeast Westminister Road have any available units?
205 Southeast Westminister Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 205 Southeast Westminister Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 Southeast Westminister Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Southeast Westminister Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Southeast Westminister Road is pet friendly.
Does 205 Southeast Westminister Road offer parking?
No, 205 Southeast Westminister Road does not offer parking.
Does 205 Southeast Westminister Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Southeast Westminister Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Southeast Westminister Road have a pool?
No, 205 Southeast Westminister Road does not have a pool.
Does 205 Southeast Westminister Road have accessible units?
No, 205 Southeast Westminister Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Southeast Westminister Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Southeast Westminister Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Southeast Westminister Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Southeast Westminister Road does not have units with air conditioning.
