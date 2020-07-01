All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 202 Northwest 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
202 Northwest 22nd Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:26 PM

202 Northwest 22nd Street

202 Northwest 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

202 Northwest 22nd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You must come and see this cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located within walking distance to Freshman Center High School!

Featuring hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen eat-in kitchen and tons of natural light. Both bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with access to the bathroom and basement.

The basement offers tons of additional storage and the attached garage is a huge plus!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Northwest 22nd Street have any available units?
202 Northwest 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Northwest 22nd Street have?
Some of 202 Northwest 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Northwest 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Northwest 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Northwest 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Northwest 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 202 Northwest 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 Northwest 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 202 Northwest 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Northwest 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Northwest 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 202 Northwest 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Northwest 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Northwest 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Northwest 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Northwest 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University