202 Northwest 22nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You must come and see this cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located within walking distance to Freshman Center High School!



Featuring hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen eat-in kitchen and tons of natural light. Both bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with access to the bathroom and basement.



The basement offers tons of additional storage and the attached garage is a huge plus!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.