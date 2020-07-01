All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 200 NE Locust Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
200 NE Locust Dr
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

200 NE Locust Dr

200 Northeast Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

200 Northeast Locust Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Country Club Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED!! 4 Bd/2.5 Ba Single Family Home
Bedrooms 4 Beds
Bathrooms 2.5 Bath
Parking 2 Car Garage
Pets Policy Cats & Dogs OK
Website www.plaidpm.com
Appliances included, refrigerator, stove.

This home has 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, ith over 2,000 sqft this would be a great home for a large family. Fireplace in this property is for Decorative Use Only. Within the Blue Springs schools, and has been been remodeled on the inside which includes new carpet, paint, new granite countertops, new appliances and more. This is located right by the Blue Springs Country Club and North of 7 hwy. Sorry No Section 8.

Elementary : James Walker
Middle : Brittany Hill
High School : Blue Springs

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets* There is an additional pet rent of $20.00 per month.
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 NE Locust Dr have any available units?
200 NE Locust Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 NE Locust Dr have?
Some of 200 NE Locust Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 NE Locust Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 NE Locust Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 NE Locust Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 NE Locust Dr is pet friendly.
Does 200 NE Locust Dr offer parking?
Yes, 200 NE Locust Dr offers parking.
Does 200 NE Locust Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 NE Locust Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 NE Locust Dr have a pool?
No, 200 NE Locust Dr does not have a pool.
Does 200 NE Locust Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 NE Locust Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 NE Locust Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 NE Locust Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University