Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 NE Livitha Pl

1905 Northeast Livitha Place · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Northeast Livitha Place, Blue Springs, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
garage
internet access
This house was built in 2017. The house will be available December, 2018. This house is a ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 4+ bedrooms. It has 3 full bathrooms, 2 on the main floor and one downstairs, a living room and a dining room with a sliding door that opens onto a patio, a gas fireplace, a large kitchen, lower level family room, 2 laundry rooms with electric hookups, double car garage, with garage door openers. There is a large multi-purpose room on the lower level that can be used as a 5th bedroom, home office, play room, workout room, etc. There are two large walk in closets, one in the master bedroom and one on the lower level for the 4th bedroom. The master bath has double vanity sinks. This home has extra wide hallways and lots of storage space.

The house is in excellent condition with over 4500 square feet of living space, carpet throughout, large closets, all brick front, central air conditioning, solid oak raised panel kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, built in microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. It is cable/high speed internet ready in every room.

The home is in the Grain Valley school district. This home rents for $2200 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Lawn care services provided.

If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you may call 816-215-7403. You may download an application at www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, background checks & rental history required.

(RLNE2043044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 NE Livitha Pl have any available units?
1905 NE Livitha Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 NE Livitha Pl have?
Some of 1905 NE Livitha Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 NE Livitha Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1905 NE Livitha Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 NE Livitha Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1905 NE Livitha Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1905 NE Livitha Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1905 NE Livitha Pl does offer parking.
Does 1905 NE Livitha Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 NE Livitha Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 NE Livitha Pl have a pool?
No, 1905 NE Livitha Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1905 NE Livitha Pl have accessible units?
No, 1905 NE Livitha Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 NE Livitha Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 NE Livitha Pl has units with dishwashers.
