Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1604 Northwest Amesbury Court

1604 Northwest Amesbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Northwest Amesbury Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new carpet! Pet friendly! Spend your winter evenings in front of the fireplace in your spacious family room! This thoughtfully updated split-entry gem features beautiful low-maintenance flooring, a completely modern kitchen and a large master bedroom that connects to the full bath. Enjoy summer entertaining on the new huge deck! The large two-car garage, lower level laundry room with washer and dryer and convenient outbuilding for storage only add to the amenities. Great location with access to…everything! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court have any available units?
1604 Northwest Amesbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court have?
Some of 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Northwest Amesbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court offers parking.
Does 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court have a pool?
No, 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court have accessible units?
No, 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Northwest Amesbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.

