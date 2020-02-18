All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

Location

1600 Northeast Adams Dairy Road, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adams Dairy - Property Id: 119129

Great home close to retail/ shopping center! This home has newer carpet, flooring in kitchen and newly paint -interior. New granite kitchen countertop installed . The guttering, siding and windows were new in 2012 and home sits conveniently off north outer rd for easy highway access. The basement is a non conforming 4th bedroom if you need another bedroom, or can be used as a family room. The kitchen has a nice pantry and stainless steel appliances. The dining has a slider that leads out to a nice covered patio, with fenced large yard. Total living space is approx 1475 sq/ft-Smoking inside the house in not allowed. Terms: $1,395/mth min 2 year lease; $1,445/mth-min of 1 year lease: $350/ one time pet fee; $35/pet rent.( Renter insurance inclusive).
Property Id 119129

(RLNE5017672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd have any available units?
1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd have?
Some of 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd offer parking?
No, 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd have a pool?
No, 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd have accessible units?
No, 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd has units with dishwashers.
