1600 NE Adams Dairy Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home close to retail/ shopping center! This home has newer carpet, flooring in kitchen and newly paint -interior. New granite kitchen countertop installed . The guttering, siding and windows were new in 2012 and home sits conveniently off north outer rd for easy highway access. The basement is a non conforming 4th bedroom if you need another bedroom, or can be used as a family room. The kitchen has a nice pantry and stainless steel appliances. The dining has a slider that leads out to a nice covered patio, with fenced large yard. Total living space is approx 1475 sq/ft-Smoking inside the house in not allowed. Terms: $1,395/mth min 2 year lease; $1,445/mth-min of 1 year lease: $350/ one time pet fee; $35/pet rent.( Renter insurance inclusive).

