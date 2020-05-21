All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
1378 NW Jefferson Ct
Last updated March 31 2019 at 7:33 AM

1378 NW Jefferson Ct

1378 Northwest Jefferson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1378 Northwest Jefferson Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath town home for rent located at 1378 N.W. Jefferson Ct. in Blue Springs MO. This property rents for $1,050.00 a month with a $1,050.00 security deposit and has central single car garage, patio deck off the back. It also has washer & dryer hook up on the bedroom floors and large master bedroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 NW Jefferson Ct have any available units?
1378 NW Jefferson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 NW Jefferson Ct have?
Some of 1378 NW Jefferson Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 NW Jefferson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1378 NW Jefferson Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 NW Jefferson Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1378 NW Jefferson Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 1378 NW Jefferson Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1378 NW Jefferson Ct does offer parking.
Does 1378 NW Jefferson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 NW Jefferson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 NW Jefferson Ct have a pool?
No, 1378 NW Jefferson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1378 NW Jefferson Ct have accessible units?
No, 1378 NW Jefferson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 NW Jefferson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 NW Jefferson Ct has units with dishwashers.
