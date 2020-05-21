1378 NW Jefferson Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath town home for rent located at 1378 N.W. Jefferson Ct. in Blue Springs MO. This property rents for $1,050.00 a month with a $1,050.00 security deposit and has central single car garage, patio deck off the back. It also has washer & dryer hook up on the bedroom floors and large master bedroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.