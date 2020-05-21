1305 Sw Shawnee

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/abd95280f8 ----
Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Blue Springs. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, dining room, bonus loft area, walk in closets, finished basement with a bar, large fenced yard with great deck and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 Car Garage
4 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups