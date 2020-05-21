All apartments in Blue Springs
1305 Sw Shawnee

1305 SW Shawnee St · No Longer Available
Location

1305 SW Shawnee St, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/abd95280f8 ----
Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Blue Springs. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, dining room, bonus loft area, walk in closets, finished basement with a bar, large fenced yard with great deck and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Car Garage
4 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Sw Shawnee have any available units?
1305 Sw Shawnee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Sw Shawnee have?
Some of 1305 Sw Shawnee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Sw Shawnee currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Sw Shawnee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Sw Shawnee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Sw Shawnee is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Sw Shawnee offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Sw Shawnee does offer parking.
Does 1305 Sw Shawnee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Sw Shawnee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Sw Shawnee have a pool?
No, 1305 Sw Shawnee does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Sw Shawnee have accessible units?
No, 1305 Sw Shawnee does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Sw Shawnee have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Sw Shawnee does not have units with dishwashers.
