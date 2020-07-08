110 Southwest Moore Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This ranch style home is ready for a family. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space, as well as great counter top space. Beautiful stainless steel appliances included. Bedrooms are generously sized with double closets and mirrored doors. The backyard has a covered patio and is fenced. The unfinished basement is huge with tons of room for storage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available 9/25/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.