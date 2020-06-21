All apartments in Blue Springs
1023 Southwest Kingscross Road

1023 SW Kingscross Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1023 SW Kingscross Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off your First Months Rent!

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is located off 40 Hwy and 7 Hwy right in the heart of Blue Springs! Close to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and is also right down the street from Franklin Smith Elementary School!

The home has received a number of updates including fresh paint throughout, updated flooring, and fixtures as well.

This property features an attached 2 car garage that provides tons of additional storage.

Make sure you add this property to your list of must-see homes!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road have any available units?
1023 Southwest Kingscross Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road have?
Some of 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Southwest Kingscross Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road offers parking.
Does 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road have a pool?
No, 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road have accessible units?
No, 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Southwest Kingscross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
