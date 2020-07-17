All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1013 SW 14th St. Ter.

1013 Southwest 14th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Southwest 14th Terrace, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Blue Springs Home - This large, 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Blue Springs split level home has a unique floorplan and tons of space for you and your entire family!

Located just off Hwy 7 and Hwy 40, this home has tons of features to offer its new residents. All 3 Bedrooms and a full bath are located on the 2nd floor of this sprawling split level home. The spacious kitchen, dining room and half bath are located on the lower level.

Our favorite part of his home is the covered back patio that overlooks your beautiful backyard. There is also a deck that would be perfect for entertaining guests all summer long.

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this lovely rental property, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5899198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. have any available units?
1013 SW 14th St. Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
1013 SW 14th St. Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. offer parking?
No, 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. have a pool?
No, 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. have accessible units?
No, 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 SW 14th St. Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
