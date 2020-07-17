1013 SW 14th St. Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Blue Springs Home - This large, 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Blue Springs split level home has a unique floorplan and tons of space for you and your entire family!



Located just off Hwy 7 and Hwy 40, this home has tons of features to offer its new residents. All 3 Bedrooms and a full bath are located on the 2nd floor of this sprawling split level home. The spacious kitchen, dining room and half bath are located on the lower level.



Our favorite part of his home is the covered back patio that overlooks your beautiful backyard. There is also a deck that would be perfect for entertaining guests all summer long.



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this lovely rental property, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5899198)