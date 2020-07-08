All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 816 SW Peach Tree Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
816 SW Peach Tree Ln
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

816 SW Peach Tree Ln

816 Southwest Peach Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

816 Southwest Peach Tree Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/08/20 Fabulous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 289215

Fully equipped kitchen
One car garage with opener
Owner pays for trash and lawn care
Lee's Summit schools
Just of MO-7 highway
Easy access to downtown Kansas City
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289215
Property Id 289215

(RLNE5813590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 SW Peach Tree Ln have any available units?
816 SW Peach Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 SW Peach Tree Ln have?
Some of 816 SW Peach Tree Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 SW Peach Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
816 SW Peach Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 SW Peach Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 SW Peach Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 816 SW Peach Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 816 SW Peach Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 816 SW Peach Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 SW Peach Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 SW Peach Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 816 SW Peach Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 816 SW Peach Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 816 SW Peach Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 816 SW Peach Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 SW Peach Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University