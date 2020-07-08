816 SW Peach Tree Ln

816 Southwest Peach Tree Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64064 Chapman Farms
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Available 06/08/20 Fabulous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 289215
Fully equipped kitchen One car garage with opener Owner pays for trash and lawn care Lee's Summit schools Just of MO-7 highway Easy access to downtown Kansas City Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289215 Property Id 289215
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
