403 Shawn Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready true 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom half duplex with unfinished basement and 1-car garage now available in Belton! Large back yard with potential for large garden in back of property.

Up to 2 pets negotiable with owner approval (pet deposits and monthly fee apply). First lease term will expire 5/31/2020 regardless of move in date.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.