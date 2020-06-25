All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 403 Shawn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
403 Shawn Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 PM

403 Shawn Drive

403 Shawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

403 Shawn Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready true 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom half duplex with unfinished basement and 1-car garage now available in Belton! Large back yard with potential for large garden in back of property.
Up to 2 pets negotiable with owner approval (pet deposits and monthly fee apply). First lease term will expire 5/31/2020 regardless of move in date. Don't miss out- schedule your appointment today! www.rently.com is the showing service we use.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Shawn Drive have any available units?
403 Shawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 403 Shawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
403 Shawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Shawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Shawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 403 Shawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 403 Shawn Drive offers parking.
Does 403 Shawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Shawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Shawn Drive have a pool?
No, 403 Shawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 403 Shawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 403 Shawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Shawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Shawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Shawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Shawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City